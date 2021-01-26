Taylor paces Chaney to edge Ursuline

Sharrod Taylor leads the Cowboys with 22 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney rebounds from Saturday’s narrow-loss to Jackson in Cleveland to defeat Ursuline on the road – 67-62.

The Cowboys were once again paced by Sharrod Taylor, who finished with 22. Cam Lawrence added 17 while Clive Wilson had 8.

Chaney will pay Mooney a visit on Friday.

The Irish featured three players who scored in double-figures – Terrance Pankey (15), Vince Flauto (14) and Brady Shannon (11).

Ursuline will meet Mooney at home this Thursday. One of two meetings with the Cardinals within five days (at Mooney on Tuesday).

