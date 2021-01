The Cowboys will play at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney evened their record at 4-4 with a 61-46 win over Grand River Academy Friday night.

The Cowboys took a 27-15 advantage at the half.

Sharrod Taylor led the way with 32 points. Cam Lawrence finished with 13 and Quincy Jones had six.

The Cowboys will square off against Jackson on Saturday at the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.