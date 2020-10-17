Taylor leads Harding early on; Raiders ahead

Elijah Taylor scored twice in the first half to give Harding an early lead

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding is ahead 28-6 at the midway mark of the first half.

Harding opened the game with a pair of Elijah Taylor touchdowns in the first quarter. He scored from a yard out and he later threw a 35-yarder to Konyae Redd to give the Raiders a 14-0 score.

In the second quarter, Tank Perkins ran in from 34-yards away to extend the Raider lead to 21-0.

Maple Heights got on the board on a Delonte Hall pass to Keith Allen in the second quarter (21-6).

Harding’s Brysen Powell raced for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Raiders’ a 22-point lead late in the second quarter.

Scoring Chart

Harding, 28-6

First Quarter

H – Elijah Taylor, 1-yard TD run (H 7-0)

H – Konyae Redd, 35-yard TD catch from Elijah Taylor (H 14-0)

Second Quarter

H – Tank Perkins, 34-yard TD run (H 21-0)

M – Keith Allen, 56-yard TD catch from Delonte Hall (H 21-6)

H – Brysen Powell, 25-yard TD run (H 28-6)

