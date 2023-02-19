SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius.

Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA’s annual showcase exhibition game Game on Sunday night.

Tatum had 27 of his points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period.

He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to absolutely be the right one.

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell also finished with 40 points for Team Giannis.