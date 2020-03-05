Tatum scores 32, leads Celtics past Cavaliers 112-106

Boston wins a 112-106 victory over Cleveland.

by: STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) – Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Boston’s 112-106 victory over Cleveland was one of the most rewarding wins he has ever been a part of. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points for Boston, which was playing without injured starters Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. The Celtics blew a 21-point lead and lost to Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 points for Cleveland. Cavaliers starters Andre Drummond and Darius Garland missed the game missed the game with injuries and Kevin Porter sustained a head injury in the first half and didn’t return.

