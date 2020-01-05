Tanev’s OT goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) – Brandon Tanev scored in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2.

Bryan Rust tied it with a goal in the third period and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins.

Matt Murray made 26 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen scored both goals for the Canadiens, who dropped their fifth straight.

Max Domi extended his points streak to nine games with an assist, and Carey Price stopped 34 of 37 shots.

Tanev scored 1:49 into overtime off a rebound.

