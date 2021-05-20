Tanev scores late, Penguins beat Islanders 5-4 in Game 3

With the win, Pittsburgh now leads the series 2-1

by: VIN A. CHERWOO - AP Sports Writer

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Brandon Tanev (13) celebrates with Brian Dumoulin (8) and Teddy Blueger (53) after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York.

Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves. Game 4 is Saturday at Nassau Coliseum.

Tanev capped a wild third period as he swatted the puck out of the air past Varlamov for the winner.

