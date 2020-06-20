Tampa Bay Buccaneers close parts of building after 3 members test positive for coronavirus

Team headquarters is remaining open under the first phase of the NFL’s reopening plan

(AP) – Three members of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the team’s training facility, and the Bucs have closed affected areas of the building.

The team said those areas will remain closed until extensive sanitizing is completed.

All individuals who may have been exposed have been notified, the Bucs said in a statement, “and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period.”

The team did not identify three people who tested positive.

Team headquarters is remaining open under the first phase of the NFL’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facility after three players and two staff members tested positive.