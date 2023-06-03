AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Tallmadge blanked Canfield 9-0 in the Division II Softball State Final at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

The Cardinals were seeking the second state title in program history, with the first coming back in 2008.

Tallmadge got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when Emma Garbinsky delivered an RBI single to make it 1-0.

The Blue Devils tacked on another run when Mia Zappola added an RBI single of her own, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Division II State Champion Tallmadge Blue Devils

The big inning continued for Tallmadge when Sydney Becks came through with a 3-run inside-the-par home run to make it a 5-0 game.

Tallmadge tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning. Emma Garbinsky tallied an RBI double, and Mia Zappola drove in another run on an RBI single, and Sydney Becks added an RBI single of her own in the frame to make it 7-0 Blue Devils.

Riley Jackson tossed a complete game shutout for Tallmadge, allowing just two hits with one strikeout.

Canfield pitcher Malena Toth allowed 9 runs (5 earned) on 9 hits with 6 strikeouts in the setback.

Tallmadge ends its state championship at 24-8.

Canfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 24-3-2.