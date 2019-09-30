Talking about playoffs?! Mineral Ridge and Lowellville clash with major playoff implications

Two 4-1 teams are set for battle this Friday with one taking a big step toward the playoffs with a win

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – It might just be the best small-school game on the slate this week. 4-1 Mineral Ridge traveling to 4-1 Lowellville, a match-up that has massive playoff implications surrounding it.

“Definitely don’t want to take a step backwards,” said Ridge head coach Brian Shaner. “A win here and 5-1 sounds really good.”

“Very important. We have to get the win for our playoff chances,” said junior running back Shakir Perkins. “4-1 team, that would really boost our playoff chances.”

“We have been working towards this type of game for the past four years,” said Lowellville head coach Doug Velasquez. “Knowing that, this could mean a lot to the playoff points.”

“This is definitely our biggest game of the year,” said senior running back Vinnie Kacir on Monday. “Not to mention it is homecoming. But all the points that are on the board here, we just have to come out and play and get it done.”

Ridge has had Lowellville’s number the last few years, taking three of the last four wins against the two. But it was the Rockets snapping the Rams’ three-game winning streak in the series last season.

“We have that circled,” Velasquez said. “We want to get up and even the score with them and be 2-2 in my tenure here. That will go a long way for us.”

“It is kind of like that revenge tour for our guys,” Shaner said. “They took one on the chin last year against this team and it was an ugly loss. It is on us, we have to have a great week of preparation and a great week of studying Lowellville and take away what they do best and that is what our guys believe in.”

