Taken by Storm: Southern Local’s Cam Grodhaus headed to next level

Sports

Grodhaus will graduate as the Indian's all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns

Southern Local High School Student Athletes

Credit: Southern Local High School

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local senior Cam Grodhaus will continue his academic and football career at Lake Erie College next fall. He signed with the Storm football program Wednesday afternoon.

Grodhaus will graduate as the Indian’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,193), receptions (114), and receiving touchdowns (25).

As a two-way starter, Grodhaus finished his career at Southern Local with 1,138 yards rushing, 50 total touchdowns and 128 tackles, while helping lead the Indians to an undefeated regular season this past fall and berth in the Division VI playoffs.

