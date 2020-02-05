Take five! Poland sending several to the college level on signing day

The Bulldogs add athletes from cross country, baseball, softball and soccer to the collegiate level

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Seminary High School is sending five student athletes to the college level on National Signing Day.

Mason McCurdy will be continuing his baseball career next year at John Carroll University.

Gianna Stanich is now committed to Purdue University Fort-Wayne for cross country.

Kaili Gross and Ally Nittoli could match up against each other next season in college. Gross signed with Case Western Reserve University, while Nittoli committed to the University of Mount Union.

Carolyn Boccieri will also join the Purple Raiders this fall as a member of the University of Mount Union soccer team.