MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 for their fourth straight win.

In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game.

Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25-of-32 passing Sunday.

Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries as the Dolphins finished with 491 yards of offense.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland.