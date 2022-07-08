MILWAUKEE (AP) – Willy Adames homered and threw out Kevin Newman at the plate to end the game as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

The Pirates trailed 4-2 and had runners on the corners against Brewers closer Josh Hader when Daniel Vogelbach got a two-out single to right to bring home Diego Castillo from third.

Newman tried to score all the way from first on the play.

Adames was playing shortstop and took the throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen and easily threw him out at the plate.