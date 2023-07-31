HOUSTON (AP) — Noah Syndergaard left his debut with the Cleveland Guardians after being hit on the right leg by a line drive in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Syndergaard, who was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, was making his first start since June 7. He spent time on the injured list with a blister on his right index finger.

With the Guardians leading 2-0, he walked Jose Altuve to start the sixth. Altuve stole second base, and Jeremy Peña then hit a ball that bounced off Syndergaard’s lower right leg.

Syndergaard fielded the ball and got it to first for the out. But manager Terry Francona and a trainer were soon called to the mound to check on the right-hander.

He threw a few warmup pitches before chatting with the staff and being removed from the game. Eli Morgan replaced him.