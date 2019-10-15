Swept Under the Rug! Chicago sweeps two game series against Phantoms at Covelli Centre

The Phantoms allowed three goals in the first period and couldn't overcome the early deficit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms fell behind in the first period and couldn’t overcome the early hole as they fell to Chicago 10-3.

The Steel swept the two game series at the Covelli Centre.

Chicago got on the board three minutes into the game when John Spetz’s shot from the point found its way into the net to make it 1-0.

Youngstown answered shortly after when Garrett Dahm turned a turnover into a goal with a wrister from the point that made it 1-1.

But the Steel responded with two goals in less than two minutes as Sam Colangelo gave them the lead, followed by a Gunnarwolfe Fontaine goal to make it 3-1.

Youngstown will travel to Lincoln for a pair of games with the Stars on Friday and Saturday.