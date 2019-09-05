Sweet Revenge? Brookfield eyeing to avenge last year’s loss against playoff hopeful Springfield

Both the Tigers and Warriors need a win in what will be a tight postseason race in Division VI, Region 21

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It will be a playoff-like atmosphere in Brookfield Friday night as the 1-0 Warriors welcome the 1-0 Springfield Tigers to town. It will have huge playoff ramifications at the end of the year.

Both teams are in Division 6, Region 21 which is one of the toughest in the area to make the postseason in. If anyone knows that it is Springfield which missed the postseason last year after going 9-1.

“I think it is pretty important, especially for how tough the region is to make it to the playoffs,” says Springfield senior lineman Chris Thompson.

“Especially after 9-1m and we missed the playoffs by one spot, so I think it is pretty important.”

“You try not to focus on the computer points when it is only Week 2, but that is something we discussed with our team this week,” said Springfield Head Coach Sean Guerriero.

“Just to make sure we have to take it week by week and the most important game right now is Brookfield, and we have to focus on that.”

To add a little more fuel to the fire, the Tigers handed the Warriors a 38 to 6 thumping last year in Week 2.

“We have been waiting for Week 2 since we first got in the weight room this offseason,” says Brookfield senior running back Tyler Briggs.

“Just been ready to get back at them and see if we can give them what we got.”

“Springfield, is Springfield,” said Connor Filipovich a senior wide receiver for the Warriors.

“It is the team we want to beat every year, they are always good so it is a good competition. We have to play physical, come out with some energy. We have to remember what they did to us last year and not let it happen again.”