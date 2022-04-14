YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tallied three points to help lead the Pens past the New York Islanders 6-3 Thursday night.

The win clinched a spot in the playoffs for the Penguins for a 16th-straight season.

Crosby recorded a goal and two assists on the night.

The Penguins scored twice in the first period on goals from Kris Letang and Danton Heinen to take a 2-0 lead into the second period.

After a Zach Parise goal, Pittsburgh would answer back about six minutes later on a goal from Jake Guentzel to make it 3-1.

The two teams would trade goals in the third period with Guentzel getting his second of the night to cap off the scoring.

He would add two assists for a four-point night.