YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tallied three points to help lead the Pens past the New York Islanders 6-3 Thursday night.
The win clinched a spot in the playoffs for the Penguins for a 16th-straight season.
Crosby recorded a goal and two assists on the night.
The Penguins scored twice in the first period on goals from Kris Letang and Danton Heinen to take a 2-0 lead into the second period.
After a Zach Parise goal, Pittsburgh would answer back about six minutes later on a goal from Jake Guentzel to make it 3-1.
The two teams would trade goals in the third period with Guentzel getting his second of the night to cap off the scoring.
He would add two assists for a four-point night.