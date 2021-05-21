Sweet 16: Canfield sends array of student athletes to college level

Sixteen members of the senior class took part in a signing ceremony Friday afternoon

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield high school had 16 members of their senior class take part in a signing ceremony Friday afternoon. All of the student athletes involved will compete at the college level next year.

Both linebacker Chris Sammarone and kicker Jon Schmidt will join the Youngstown State football team.

“As a kid growing up, I used to go to all the tailgate parties down there. My dad playing down there, just all these emotions in one area,” Sammarone said. “I just got to get down there and go to work and play hard and hopefully win and be great.”

“I grew up watching YSU in the Ice Castle all my life,” Schmidt said. “Just being able to kick for them is just amazing. I’m going to love it.”

Senior wideout Ethan Fletcher signed with the University of Mount Union, while Anthony Pannunzio committed to Ashland University.

Senior volleyball player Grace Rosko will continue her academic and athletic career at Malone University.

“Putting that pen to paper just meant that ‘it happened.’ I made that girl who was five years old, who was sitting at the kitchen table watching volleyball in the Olympics, I made her proud,” she said.

The Cardinals will also have a baseball player competing at the division one level next season. Dominic Magliocca signed with Miami University in Oxford Ohio.

“It means a lot because I’ve spent most of my life busting my butt and trying to be the best player I can,” Maglioccam said. “And when you finally get the chance to do that, it just means a lot.”

The girls’ tennis program will send a pair to the college level. Anna Kan will continue her career at Case Western Reserve University, and Gia Francisco will head to Westminster College.

Senior wrestlers Nick Barber and Logan Miller will compete in college. Barber is headed to Ashland University, and Miller will attend the University of Mount Union.

Canfield will send two swimmers to the next level. Allie Geletka signed with John Carroll University, and Connor Fritz committed to Westminster College.

The Cardinals also had Brennan Beil sign with the Baldwin Wallace Track & Field team, Paige Christoff commit to the Ursuline College Lacrosse team, Connor Hecker sign with Bluffton boys soccer program and Ryley Chambers join the John Carroll basketball team.