The Scrappers dropped the series finale to State College, 3-1 Thursday night.

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Scrappers dropped the series finale to State College, 3-1 Thursday night.

Johnathan Rodriguez drove in the lone run for Mahoning Valley with a double in the sixth inning.

Dariel Gomez homered for the Spikes, while Matt Duece and Stanley Espinal each drove in a run in the win.

Mahoning Valley drops to 7-6 on the season. The Scrappers return home to host Batavia at 7PM at Eastwood Field.