COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Vincent St. Mary grad and Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham is entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

Branham will enter the draft but will not hire an agent to keep his eligibility.

He was named the Big 10 Freshman of the Year this past season for the Buckeyes.

This past season, Branham averaged 13.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists.

He helped lead the Buckeyes to a tournament appearance with a win over Loyola-Chicago in the first round.

The NBA draft combine will be held May 16-22 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 23.