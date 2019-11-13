SVC’s first season of boys basketball

Chaney begins new season with Spire at home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This marks the first season of the new-Steel Valley Conference. Plenty of exciting and rivalry-based competition is ahead for the league in year #1.

Chaney broke through last winter to post 20-wins and reach the Boardman District Final (where they fell in overtime to Poland). Ursuline and Mooney both welcome back a wealth of talent as each look to improve upon last year’s record. East registered one win a year ago (over Lakeside) but appear to be ready to take that next step as they welcome plenty of young and talented players to the varsity rotation.

2018-19 Standings

Chaney – 20-6

Ursuline – 13-11

Mooney – 9-15

East – 1-22

Around the League

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals

Coach: Carey Palermo, 4th season

…”I’m very excited about this team,” coach Palermo exclaims. “They had a great off-season so far. We expect to compete for the Steel Valley crown and for the district.” Mooney will welcome back junior Mike Pelini (10.5 ppg, 2.0 apg) along with Matt Brennan (4.6 ppg), Sonny Rodriguez (2.7 ppg) and Tommy Fire (11.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg). Also returning is seniors Dev Jenkins, Ben Torres and sophomore Mick Hergenrother. Look for newcomers Mickey Velasquez, Pat Guerreri and sophomore Christian Colisimo to all contribute this coming winter.

“We’re looking for consistent leadership,” Palermo points out. “We need to have that mental toughness.” Last season, Mooney played in 15 games which were decided by 10-points or less (6-9).

Chaney Cowboys

Coach: Marlon McGaughy, 2nd season

…Chaney won 20-games a year ago, coach McGaughy expects his team to be the hunted this coming season. “We have to be ready to play each and every night we walk onto the floor. Our keys to success will be to rebound and play defense. Here at Chaney – we pride ourselves on standards that we all must follow to achieve a common goal.”

The Cowboys will be without their leading scorer from a year ago in Marquel Gillespie (14.6 ppg).

East Golden Bears

Coach: Kevin Cylar, 2nd season

…Coach Cylar wants improvement upon last year. “We have had a ton of development from some of our younger guys. For us to go above .500 would be a great accomplishment considering our record, our schedule and our inexperience.”

The Golden Bears do not return a starter from last year’s roster. East does welcome back a number of contributors – John Clay, Dasan Dupree, Terry Hopkins, Rueben Talley, Marquan Gilmer and Lamar Underwood – who were all solid junior varsity players last year. “We need to take more pride in getting stops defensively,” adds Cylar. “We open with Canton McKinley and Chaney in a span of five days on the road. Then – Ursuline, Harding, Canfield and Girard all on the road.”

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Coach: Keith Gunther, 18th season

…Ursuline returns four starters which includes Vince Armeni, John Rowland, Sean Phillips and Daysean Harris – who coach Gunther praised as one of the best guards in the area. Expectations will be high on Wick Avenue. “We’re excited and pumped for a great season,” says Gunther. “We have great talent. It’s up to the coach to make them play great as a team.”

Along with the returnees to their lineup, the Irish will have a grouping of young and talented players that includes sophomores Jakylan Irving, Dean Boyd, Brady Shannon and freshman Terrance Pankey – who all should have an impact on the season. Coach Gunther points to, “we want to become a great defensive team along with pushing the ball and shooting without hesitation.”

2019-20 Schedules

Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 3 – Newton Falls, 7:30

Dec. 6 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30

Dec. 10 – at Fitch, 7

Dec. 14 – at Poland, 7

Dec. 20 – Boardman, 7:30

Dec. 21 – at East, 7

Dec. 27 – Chaney, 7:30

Jan. 3 – at Harding, 7

Jan. 7 – at Warren JFK, 7

Jan. 10 – at Ursuline, 7

Jan. 17 – Louisville, 7

Jan. 18 – at Linsly, 7:30

Jan. 21 – Valley Christian, 7:30

Jan. 24 – Canton CC, 7:30

Jan. 28 – East, 7:30

Jan. 31 – Ursuline, 7:30

Feb. 4 – at Chaney, 7

Feb. 7 – at Howland, 7

Feb. 14 – Warren JFK, 7:30

Feb. 15 – Fitch, 7:30

Feb. 18 – at South Range, 7

Feb. 21 – at Valley Christian, 7

Chaney

Dec. 3 – Spire Institute, 6

Dec. 6 – vs. Knoch (at Butler)

Dec. 7 – at Butler

Dec. 10 – at Canfield, 7

Dec. 17 – at Howland, 7

Dec. 20 – Harding, 7

Dec. 23 – East, 7

Dec. 27 – at Mooney, 7:30

Jan. 3 – Canfield, 7

Jan. 7 – at Massillon, 7

Jan. 10 – at Valley Christian, 7

Jan. 14 – at Ursuline, 7

Jan. 17 – at East, 7

Jan. 19 – vs. Kennedy Catholic (at Edinboro), 5

Jan. 21 – at Copley, 7:30

Jan. 23 – Farrell, 7

Jan. 25 – Liberty, 7

Jan. 28 – Ursuline, 7

Jan. 31 – Louisville, 7

Feb. 4 – at Spire Institute, 6

Feb. 7 – Mooney, 7

Feb. 14 – at Boardman, 7

East

Nov. 27 – at Canton McKinley, 7:30

Nov. 30 – at Chaney, 7

Dec. 3 – Howland, 7

Dec. 6 – at Ursuline, 7

Dec. 10 – at Harding, 7

Dec. 14 – Mooney, 7

Dec. 17 – at Canfield, 7

Dec. 21 – at Girard, 7

Dec. 27 – at Hudson Holiday Classic

Dec. 28 – at Hudson Holiday Classic

Jan. 3 – Twinsburg, 7

Jan. 7 – Kenmore-Garfield, 7:30

Jan. 14 – First Love Christian. 7

Jan. 17 – Chaney, 7

Jan. 21 – Warren JFK, 7

Jan. 24 – at Boardman, 7

Jan. 25 – GlenOak, 7

Jan. 28 – at Mooney,7:30

Jan. 31 – Grand River Academy, 5

Feb. 4 – Ursuline, 7

Feb. 7 – at Fitch, 7

Feb. 11 – at McDonald, 7

Ursuline

Nov. 29 – at South Range

Dec. 3 – at Lake, 7:30

Dec. 6 – East, 7

Dec. 10 – at Warren JFK, 7

Dec. 13 – at Howland, 7

Dec. 21 – at CCC

Dec. 23 – Harding

Dec. 28 – at Jackson

Dec. 30 – Fitch

Jan. 3 – South Range

Jan. 7 – at Lake Catholic, 7

Jan. 10 – Mooney, 7

Jan. 14 – Chaney, 7

Jan. 17 – Bristol, 7

Jan. 21 – Girard, 7

Jan. 24 – at Cathedral Prep, 7:30

Jan. 28 – at Chaney, 7

Jan. 31 – at Mooney, 7:30

Feb. 4 – at East, 7

Feb. 7 – at Massillon

Feb. 18 – Boardman, 7