YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Conference appears to be on the verge of having another big year. For a league of four members to have a pair of teams (Chaney and Mooney) in the regionals, a year ago, was very impressive.

Mooney’s coach Carey Palermo has his team out to a 3-0 start with a matchup with Fitch on Erie Street set for Friday. Senior Mick Hergenrother is averaging 19.7 points per game. Number 22 has scored 23 points against Western Reserve and 24 versus Struthers so far this season. Drew Pecchia added 12 points in each of his first two games this season. Sophomore Rocco Turner contributed 17 of his 20 points in the second half of their 4-point win over Struthers (61-57) on Saturday.

After competing in three consecutive games decided by a total of 5 points, Chaney sits at 3-1 with unbeaten Howland (3-0) coming to town on Friday and then a rematch against Boardman on Saturday. The Cowboys lone loss was a 1-point setback to the Spartans (50-49) last Friday. Chaney topped Fitch (66-33), Reynoldsburg (72-69), and just last night over Harding (71-70). The Cowboys have put together an impressive resume so far.

Ursuline was picked off in their season opener at Girard, 49-47. Since then, the Irish have upended Fitch (58-48) and Lakeview (75-36). Terrance Pankey has averaged 16.7 points per game while Jayden Payne is second on the team in scoring with a 15.3 average. Geno Lucente scored a season-high 20 points against Lakeview last night. After their incredible football run to the state championship game, the Irish should receive a jolt when those football players are back up to speed.

2021-22 SVC Standings

Cardinal Mooney – 0-0 (3-0)

Chaney – 0-0 (3-1)

Ursuline – 0-0 (2-1)

East – 0-0 (0-3)

Friday’s Games

Fitch at Cardinal Mooney

Ursuline at Boardman

Howland at Chaney

Saturday’s Games

Chaney vs. Boardman (United Way Classic)

Cardinal Mooney at Canfield