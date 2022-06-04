PITTSBURGH (AP) – Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1.



Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a single against Mark Melancon, who blew his second save in 13 opportunities.

Suwinski then lofted a flyball into the right-field stands for his first career game-ending hit and sixth home run of the season.

The homer spoiled an outstanding effort by Arizona starter Zach Davis, who pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings.