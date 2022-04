LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Kaedyn Sutton tossed her second no-hitter of the season as the Lady Rebels improved in league play to 5-0 following their 10-0 win over LaBrae. Sutton cruised through six innings by striking out ten batters and allowing just a single walk.

Each of Crestview’s first five batters – Brenna Figley, McKenna Schultz, Kaedyn Sutton, Karsyn Moore and Brooke Brubaker – all had two hits apiece.

Thursday, Crestview (7-3) will take on Champion on the road.