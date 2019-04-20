Sports

Sutton throws complete game; Crestview improves to 16-3

Lady Rebels will play two on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Crestview comes away with a 4-0 win over Black River Falls (WI) to improve their record to 16-3.

Kaedyn Sutton tossed a complete game shutout as she allowed 4 hits and struck out 6.

Haley Eskra and Sutton each had 2 hits apiece. Skyler Mattern closed out the afternoon with an RBI double.

The Lady Rebels have now won 12 of their last 13 including two in South Carolina. On Monday, they’ll conclude their trip to Myrtle Beach with a pair of contests against Black River Falls (WI) again and Whitehall Central (NY).

They return to the area on Thursday to play at Champion. 
 

