Kaedyn Sutton struck out eight as the Rebels got by Beaver Local

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering through three consecutive losses, Crestview registered a 6-0 win over Beaver Local Wednesday afternoon.

Crestview improves to 12-7 overall. The Rebels will welcome Girard on Friday.

Kaedyn Sutton allowed two hits, struck out eight and went the distance by throwing seven innings to post the win. Sutton also finished with two hits as did McKenna Schultz. Jensyn Seabrook had a double and three RBIs.

On Thursday, Beaver Local plays host to Columbiana.