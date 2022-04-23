BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kaedyn Sutton and Karsyn Moore each homered as Crestview handed Brookfield a 7-4 setback this afternoon.

Sutton finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle while scoring a pair of runs. She also threw all seven innings, striking out nine and allowing just three earned runs.

The Rebels improved to 6-3 with back-to-back games against Garfield scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

For Brookfield, Arianna Jones closed out her day with three hits. Katie Logan and Sammi McAnany each recorded two hits.

On Monday, the Lady Warriors will welcome LaBrae.