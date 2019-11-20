Suspension upheld: Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi to miss Sunday’s game

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi walks off the field after he was ejected late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Browns' Lineman Larry Ogunjobi will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – NFL Appeals Officer James Thrash, appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association, has upheld the one-game suspension for Browns’ Defensive Lineman Larry Ogunjobi for his actions in last Thursday night’s fight in Cleveland.

A fine in the amount of $10,527 was rescinded in the appeal.

The NFL has announced that appeal decisions for Browns’ Defensive End Myles Garrett and Steelers’ Center Maurkice Pouncey will be announced later this week.