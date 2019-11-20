Suspension upheld: Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi to miss Sunday’s game

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – NFL Appeals Officer James Thrash, appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association, has upheld the one-game suspension for Browns’ Defensive Lineman Larry Ogunjobi for his actions in last Thursday night’s fight in Cleveland.
Ogunjobi will miss Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
A fine in the amount of $10,527 was rescinded in the appeal.
The NFL has announced that appeal decisions for Browns’ Defensive End Myles Garrett and Steelers’ Center Maurkice Pouncey will be announced later this week.