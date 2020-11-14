Back and forth we go! Wilmington takes the lead back

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington holds the advantage over Chestnut Ridge – 35-22. Both teams have their sights set on the Class 2A Western Final.

Chestnut Ridge appeared to be on the verge of scoring the game’s first points but a fumble was picked up by Luke Edwards and returned 92-yards the other way to give Wilmington the early 7-0 lead.

Back came the Lions, junior Matt Whysong caught his 7th touchdown pass of the season. This time, Logan Pfister found him on a 29-yard pass play. Chestnut Ridge went for 2 and the same combination converted to give the Lions a 1-point advantage (8-7).

The Greyhounds answered the Lions’ score with one of their own. Ethan Susen broke through a couple of would-be tacklers from 10-yards out to retake the lead at 14-8.

In a back-and-forth opening quarter, Whysong cut through the Wilmington defense and used his 5’11-frame to lean into the endzone to take the 1-point lead back (15-14).

For the second time, Susen scored on a touchdown run – this time on a pitch play which Ethan outran the defense to open the second frame.

Ridge got back on top on a Pfister 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter (22-21).

Back came the ‘Hounds, Susen darted through the Lions’ defense to race 45-yards. Then, Susen again – for the 4th time in the first half – scored on a touchdown run to give Wilmington a 13-point lead (35-22).

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 35-22 (2nd)

First Quarter

W – Luke Edwards, 92-yard fumble recovery and return for TD (W 7-0)

C – Matt Whysong, 29-yard TD catch from Logan Pfister (C 8-7)

W – Ethan Susen, 10-yard TD run (W 14-8)

C – Matt Whysong, 46-yard TD run (C 15-14)

Second Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 26-yard TD run (W 21-15)

C – Logan Pfister, 11-yard TD run (C 22-21)

W – Ethan Susen, 45-yard TD run (W 28-22)

W – Ethan Susen, 2-yard TD run (W 35-22)