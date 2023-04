NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WKBN) – Samantha Susany tossed a 3-hit, complete game shutout in South Range’s 3-0 win over Anderson County (Kentucky).

Susany didn’t allow a walk and struck out five Bearcats.

Susany also tripled and finished with a pair of base hits and an RBI. The Raiders catcher Kelly Szolek led the team with three singles while driving in a run. Giada Pauline went 1-2 with an RBI and also reached base on a walk as well.

South Range will play Aynor (South Carolina) tonight at 7 p.m.