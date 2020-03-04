Survive and advance! YSU Men earn first tournament win in 3 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team punched their ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament, with a 63-57 win over Milwaukee Tuesday night.
Watch the video above to see extended highlights from tonight’s big win.
YSU trailed by 6 at half, but scored 14 of the final 17 points in the game to clinch their first tournament win in 3 years.
YSU junior Naz Bohannon led the way with 20 points. Sophomore point guard Darius Quisenberry finished with 12, and junior Michael Akuchie added 10 for the Penguins.
YSU will now advance to play UIC on Thursday night in the Horizon League Quarterfinals. The Penguins and Flames tipoff at 8pm at Gentile Arena in Chicago.