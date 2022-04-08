LANSING, Michigan (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s bowling team won its elimination match over Alabama State on Friday 2-0 to stay alive at the NCAA Division I Regional Tournament.

Jade Côté led the Penguins in both of their traditional point matches, rolling a 239 and 197 for a 218 average.

YSU advances to another elimination match on Saturday morning against Arkansas State. The Penguins fell to the Red Wolves in their opening match on Friday morning.

The two teams will battle at 9 a.m. on Saturday.