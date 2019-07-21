Survive and Advance! Astro Falcons heading to semifinals of NABF Senior World Series

The Astro Falcons 18U team is heading to the NABF World Series semifinals after their win Saturday against the Frozen Ropes Outlaws

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Astro Falcons 18U baseball team topped the Frozen Ropes Outlaws (Albany, NY) 5-1 Saturday to punch their ticket to the NABF Senior World Series semifinals.

Astro jumped on the Outlaws in the 2nd inning, plating four runs in the frame and never looked back.

Lisbon grad Logan Bell was dominant on the mound, going 7 innings allowing just 6 hits, 1 run and struckout 5.

The Falcons have their semifinal game scheduled for Sunday at 11:30AM at Cene Park with the championship game slated for later Sunday afternoon at 2PM.