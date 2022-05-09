AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch baseball team was able to get the best of state ranked Canfield in a marathon game Monday, topping the Cardinals 4-3 in 11 innings.

Watch the video above to hear from freshman Carter Owens.

Owens brought the winning run home in the win and also picked up the win on the mound pitching three innings with three strikeouts in relief.

“It was, I mean surreal for me,” says Owens.

“What was I? 1-4 with three strikeouts? I was just waiting for something to fall and it finally did. So happy for the seniors, they have been working so hard for this and this is such a big game on our calendar. Amazing to see that come true.”

Fitch improves to 16-4 with the win and are 4-1 in AAC play.