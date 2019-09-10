Surprise, suprise: East & Niles are both unbeaten

Golden Bears have scored 111 points through their first two weeks

East has won the last two meetings

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons return home with a ton of momentum when they welcome the undefeated East Golden Bears on this Friday’s Game of the Week. Niles seeks their first 3-0 start since 2012 (6-0).

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 13, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

East (2-0) at Niles (2-0)

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 14, 2018 – East, 27-12

…Zane Cylar threw for 2 scores and ran for another pair as East topped Niles, 27-12. Cylar recorded 236 yards through the air and 72 on the ground.

Sept. 15, 2017 – East, 19-14

Sept. 16, 2016 – Niles, 18-12

Sept. 18, 2015 – East, 41-27

Nov. 1, 2013 – Niles, 41-32

Game Notes

-This past Saturday, East finished off Perry Traditional Academy – 63-6. Maleek McIntosh ran for 2 scores and gained over 100-yards on the ground. Isiah McBride threw for 2 scores and completed 83.3% of his passes

-East has won the last two meetings between the Golden Bears and Niles. Over their last six matchups, the series has been tied 3 wins apiece.

-The Golden Bears have won 9 of their last 11 regular season games. The Bears have also won 4 of their last 5 road games.

-Niles has won 5 straight games in a row dating back to October 11, 2018.

-The Red Dragons trailed by 14 late in the second quarter (21-7) but rallied to win 32-28 over Alliance this past Friday. Zack Leonard tossed a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns. Leonard ran for 65 yards and passed for nearly 300 yards.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: East, 55.5; Niles, 33.5

Scoring Defense: East, 7; Niles, 24.5

Upcoming Schedule

East

Sept. 20 – Ursuline (0-2)

Sept. 27 – at Lutheran East (2-0)

Oct. 4 – at Mooney (1-1)

Niles

Sept. 20 – at Jefferson (1-1)

Sept. 27 – Poland (1-1)

Oct. 4 – South Range (1-1)