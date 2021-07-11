Sunday’s Indians-Royals game postponed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have announced that Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on September 20 with two seven-inning games starting at 5:10 p.m on that day.

The Indians now enter the All-Star break with a record of 45-42. Cleveland is currently in second place in the American League Central Division, 7.5 games in back of the first-place Chicago White Sox.

The Tribe will return to action on Friday July 16 on the road in Oakland at 9:40 p.m.