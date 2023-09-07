SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville rolled past Reynolds 62-20 in high school football action on Thursday night at McCracken Field.

Blue Devils quarterback Caullin Summers completed 13-21 passes for 383 yards and six touchdowns in the win. He also rushed for 106 yards and an additional touchdown.

Xavier Zachrich led the way on the ground for Reynolds with 78 rushing yards. Gabe Minjarez added 56 yards on the ground in the setback.

With the win, Sharpsville improves to 3-0 on the season. The Blue Devils host Slippery Rock in week four of the season.

Reynolds drops to 2-1 on the campaign. The Raiders host Cambridge Springs next Friday night.