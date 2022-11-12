FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville Blue Devils rallied from 8 points down in the second half to top Mercyhurst Prep 21-14 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Sharpsville would take the lead on their opening drive when Caullin Summers scored from four yards out to give the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead.

The score would stay that way until the second quarter when Summers threw and interception to Paul Johnson who took it 80-yards for a touchdown to five the Lakers a 7-6 lead.

It would stay that way until the third quarter when David Bahm found Stephen Grayson from 37-yards out to extend the lead to 14-6.

Sharpsville would battle back in the 4th quarter, Summers would score his second of the game and the Blue Devils would convert the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 apiece.

Summers and Sharpsville would complete the comeback late in the fourth quarter as he took it 25-yards for the touchdown giving the Blue Devils a 21-14 lead.

Sharpsville advances to face Farrell in the District 10 Class 2A title game next week.