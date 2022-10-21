HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville downed Hickory, 28-21, to earn their first win in three weeks to improve to 7-2.

Caullin Summers, the Blue Devils’ quarterback, threw for 172 yards on 11 of 17 passing. He also led the team in rushing with 106 yards on the ground while scoring three times. Braedon Summers also rushed for 73 yards. Garen Levis caught 7 passes for 117 yards.

The Blue Devils had won 10 games in a row before their back-to-back setbacks to Farrell and Grove City.

Next week, Sharpsville is scheduled to take on Fort LeBoeuf.

After dropping four games in a row in the middle of the season, Hickory evened their record at 4-4 last week following their victory over Greenville.

The Hornets fall to 4-5. Logan Woods completed 10 passes for 186 yards.