Successful Hubbard program continues to thrive

Eagles are seeking another winning campaign

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard has advanced to the post-season 15 times in school history, all of which were since 1999 – that’s a 20-year period. Last fall, coach Hoffman led the Eagles to their 4th 10-win season under his watch. The 6-time All-American Conference champion will now compete in the highly-competitive Northeast 8 Conference along with Girard, Jefferson, Lakeview, Niles, Poland, South Range and Struthers.

Hubbard Eagles

Head Coach: Brian Hoffman, 13th season at Hubbard (103-35)

2018 record (AAC White): 11-2 (6-0), 1st place

Five Key Points

1.Eagles have not had a losing season since 1998 (4-6)

2.Since 1991, the Eagles have won a total of 12 league championships (6 in AAC, 6 TAC-8).

3.In each of the last 3 years, Hubbard’s defense has held the opposition to an average of 15.5-points or less

4.Dating back to 2014 (5 years), there’s been 6 rushers who have gained over 1,000-yards in Hubbard history.

5.The Eagles have won their last 7 season openers by a combined score of 306-50

Offense

Returning Starters: 6

Scoring Offense: 41.7 (7th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 297.4

Passing Offense: 109.9

Total Offense: 407.3

…The Eagles will have to replace the AAC’s White Tier Player of the Year Davion Daniels at quarterback. Daniels (Bowling Green) excelled not only in the pass game (69.5%, 1196 yards, 21 TDs) but also by leading the Eagles in rushing (1656 yards, 20 TDs). Ralph Morales (916 yards rushing, 16 TDs), Jayquan Odem (47 catches, 638 yards, 9 TDs), Bray Donlow (21 catches, 305 yards) and offensive linemen Anthony Shaffer, Mario Eusanio and Seth Jones have also graduated this past spring. Also, specialist Anthony Corrin (41 of 48 XPT, 3 of 4 FGs) leaves a big void behind.

Senior Cam Resatar completed 11 of 14 last year for 226 yards (2 TDs) playing spot duty behind Daniels. Look for others to compete for the starting signal caller position this summer. Senior Jemia Harris ran for 641 yards on just 60 totes (10.7 avg) and scored 6 times with his legs. T.C. Caffey, Nick Van Such, Jake Pantone should also compete for playing time as will Tommy Weiss – who is set to provide support at tight end and at the running back position. Dean Thomas is the lone returning starter at receiver.

As coach Hoffman puts it, “he has big play ability.” Brant Borawiec, Nate Becetic, Chanze Kelley and Kobe Krisuk will all have an opportunity to compete at the wide out position. A pair of seniors – Joe Bednarik and Reese Best – as well as sophomore Alex Goodrick will anchor the offensive line for Hubbard. Tight end Matt Scheidegger and Mark Galano saw action a year ago along the line as well.

Defense

Returning Starters: 6

Scoring Defense: 13.6 (8th in Area)

…Four All-League members have since departed the Hubbard program including last year’s Co-Player of the Year linebacker Lukas Mosora (213 tackles, 31 TFL, 2 QB sacks). Hoffman points out, “Lukas is the school’s all-time leading tackler, he leaves big shoes to fill.” In addition to Mosora, the other three All-AAC performers were defensive back Jamie Thomson (83 tackles, 3 INTs), linebacker Shannon Slovesko (38 tackles) and lineman Mark Jones (10 TFL). Jayquen Odem also leaves after his 8 interception year as a senior.

The team returns a strong core which includes at linebacker Tommy Weiss (98 tackles, 7 QB sacks) along with Kobe Krisuk (65 tackles, 3 QB sacks). The Eagles also have Ethan Patrick, Jermia Harris, Nick Van Such, Jake Pantone and Nick Matisi all in the mix at linebacker. Along the line appears to be a real strength for the defense as the Eagles return 3 starters and 6 with experience. An intriguing player, Alex Goodrick was named to the All-League First-Team as a freshman. He finished with 33 tackles (8 TFL) and 2 quarterback sacks in 2018. Reese Best (22 tackles), Joe Bednarik, Matt Scheidegger, Mark Galano, Mike Zapka, Joe Langley, Rob Kist and Matisi are back in the fold up front.

Safety Cam Resatar (6 INTs) is the lone returning starter in the secondary. Dean Thomas and Brant Borawiec are back as well. Look for Chanze Kelley to receive an opportunity also.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Alliance

Sept. 6 – Howland

Sept. 13 – Shaw

Sept. 20 – at Struthers

Sept. 27 – Jefferson

Oct. 4 – at Lakeview

Oct. 11 – Girard

Oct. 18 – at Niles

Oct. 25 – Poland

Nov. 1 – at South Range