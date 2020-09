Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates with third base coach J.R. House after hitting a solo home run, his third homer of the night, off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Derek Holland during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2.

Suárez hit a three-run shot deep down the left-field line to cap a four-run third inning.

He added solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, giving him 12 this season — he hit 49 last year.

This marked the third baseman’s ninth career multihomer game and gave him six home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 12 games.