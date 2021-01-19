Stull sinks 6 three-pointers; Grove City registers 1st win

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City scored 48 of the game’s first 70 points as the Eagles rolled to a 68-38 win over Greenville.

The win was Grove City’s first of the season as they sit at 1-2 now.

Dylan Stull led the way with six 3-point baskets to finish with 23 points. Michael Brooks also added 16 for the Eagles.

Grove City drained 11 3-point shots.

On Friday, the Eagles will travel to Bethel Park to take on the Black Hawks.

Senior Landon Bielata led Greenville with 12 points. Evan Cianci tallied 8 on four makes from the floor.

The Trojans (2-2) will make their way on Friday to face Wilmington.