BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve senior Luke Henning is a two-sport standout student-athlete, both in football and basketball.

“Sports, it’s not even like a hobby really. It’s just my favorite thing to do, basically,” Henning said. “Putting all the time I need to make our team as best as possible and try and make the community proud. Just get everyone together in one big, happy community.”

Henning is launching his team through the playoffs in the 2023 season. He has four varsity letters in football — three of those years he has been the starting quarterback.

In the 2022 season, he was the team’s offensive player of the year. This year, he is breaking records as the first Western Reserve quarterback to have over 1,000 passing and 1,000 rushing yards.

“I try to turn that switch on when we get on a football field and then I go back to my normal self after,” Henning said. “But especially on the game days, when I walk in that locker room, it’s strictly for the game, and then once it’s over, you can have fun after.”

In basketball, he has three varsity letters. The 2023 season will be his second year starting.

But, he also shines in the classroom, having a 3.85 GPA.

“Both in football and school, I try to do my best no matter what,” Henning said. “I try to get my homework done all on time, just like football. I try to do all the work in the offseason.”

Henning spends time volunteering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and the Second Harvest Food Bank. He said he also helps out with youth camps because he was once one of those kids.

“I try to connect with the little kids as much as possible because I know when I was younger, I looked up to the high school football players,” Henning said. “They’re like our heroes because I mean, football is my favorite sport. So looking up to them is obviously crazy.”

Henning said he wants to lead a good example for younger generations.

“It’s going to bring a lot of joy, this community, knowing that they have kids that are going to help grow the community in the best ways, it’s possible,” he said.