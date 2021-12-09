BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming into his senior football season, Western Reserve’s David Altiere had one goal.

“I really wanted to get in the record books to begin with.” Altiere said. “I wanted to break it Week 1 so that I would know I was in it already.”

Altiere accomplished that goal, but he didn’t just break one record. He broke five.

The all-conference running back finished the season with over 1,700 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

“My team did great this year. Even the receivers, whatever they were asked to do,” Altiere said. “They blocked a lot. I’m thankful for that. My line did great. They did the best they could. The coaching staff really just believed in me. Anything they needed done, they would put it on me.”

Altiere also plays basketball and runs track for the Blue Devils.

On the court, the three-year letter winner led the team in rebounds and was second in assists last year.

Altiere joined the track and field team as a junior. He never ran hurdles before joining and placed third at the state track and field championships in the 110 hurdles.

“It was kind of a surprise, because at the beginning of the year I started at 17 seconds,” he said. “By the end of the year, I got down to 14.9 which is a really good improvement for me.”

In the classroom, Altiere posts a 3.85 GPA.

“My parents and my family have always pushed me about grades coming first, so I’ve always focused on that more,” Altiere said. “And then, football and everything else comes after that.”

Altiere is still weighing his college options, but plans on majoring in pre-med.