WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex senior Caitlin Stephens is a standout two-sport athlete and this week’s Student Athlete of the Week.

“I don’t like the aspect behind quitting,” said Stephens. “I always try to be the best I can.”

In basketball, she has four varsity letters and has been a full-time starter for three years. She made the region’s All-Star team her junior year and has a career high of 29 points scored in one game. Then in her sophomore year, the team won the district title.

In volleyball, she has four varsity letters and has been a four-year starter. She completed a career milestone of 1,000 assists in her junior year. Also, her team made it to districts her sophomore year and they have won regionals three times. She said she strives to excel everywhere.

“My will to get better, it always kind of makes you just want to keep getting better,” said Stephens. “That’s why I show up for so many things.”

She is the captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams. Stephens said she looked up to older players when she was a kid, and now it’s her turn to lead.

“Being able for the younger kids to look up to me really means something to me,” said Stephens.

Stephens has a 4.5 GPA and said she transforms her classwork into a pre-game ritual.

“A lot of times, I’ll just work on school work up until the game,” said Stephens. “That way I keep my mind off the game and I can just like focus on something else.”

Stephens is the secretary of the National Honors Society and is involved with the French Club, Students for Charity and NRG, the student wellness club.

But, she said when she gets off the court, the competitiveness doesn’t stop.

“I hold really high standards for myself,” said Stephens. “I think that makes me want to do extra well in the classroom because I don’t want myself to lose my top 10 spot or top five.”

She also volunteers with after-school clubs for kids and is involved with youth sports camps, helping kids hone their skills. She said there are a few things that keep her coming back to the court.

“Just being a role model for younger kids, that’s what I want to do,” said Stephens. “It just makes their whole day. Then they run up to you, they give you a big hug and it just, it’s so worth it.”