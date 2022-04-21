WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding senior Anthony Payiavlas has been playing tennis since he was four years old.

“I think it’s mostly the competitive aspect of it,” Payiavlas said. “Tennis is one of the only sports where it’s just me out there and I kind of thrive with that. I’m a big competitor.”

Payiavlas hasn’t lost a regular season match in four years. He is the reigning All-American Conference Player of the Year and has qualified for the state tournament twice. Payiavlas is also a First Team All-District golfer.

“Golf and tennis are head case sports,” Payiavlas said. “I think once you get down in golf or tennis, it’s how you rebound from that. I think you have to stay focused.”

And that’s exactly his approach in the classroom — Payiavlas carries a 4.27 grade point average and will be class valedictorian.

“I’m also very competitive in the classroom,” Payiavlas said. “No matter if it’s a test grade or a project or a lab, I try to put my best foot forward in the classroom too.”

Payiavlas also gives back to the city of Warren by volunteering with the Warren Family Mission and blood drive, along with cleaning up local parks.

“That’s one of my biggest goals in life,” Payiavlas said. “I always want to bring back to Warren. I think Warren has had a major impact not only on my life, but my family’s life. My dad started a business in Warren and he’s brought back to the community and I want to do it. I want to do the same thing as him. I’m only 18 and I want to do as much as I can to help Warren especially.”