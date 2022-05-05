YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Paige Ogden is rewriting the school record book with every home run.

“Yeah, it is pretty cool,” Ogden said. “I just, I think it’s cool that I can carry that through Ursuline softball history.”

With nine home runs this season, Ogden has already shattered the single-season school record, a record that she herself set last season. She’s also been dominant in the circle, racking up a career-high 17 strikeouts against rival Cardinal Mooney earlier this week.

“I’m a very competitive person and I love the atmosphere. I love the feeling of being on the mound and being in charge and in control of everything,” Ogden said. “Even in the batter’s box, it just like letting everything kind of wash away. Sometimes I get ahead of myself and that never ends well for me. So when I step into the box, I’m always like, ‘Be patient,’ and I say it very slow just to get myself relaxed and calm down.”

Ogden is also a straight-A student with a 4.42 grade point average. She is an All-Conference volleyball player and accomplished musician, playing violin in the Youngstown State University Youth Orchestra.

“I feel like if you’re successful in academics, that’s your own standard that you set for yourself,” Ogden said. “I think the main thing is to know who you are and your capabilities and to be confident in yourself.”

Ursuline senior Paige Ogden is our Student Athlete of the Week.