YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The start of Ursuline senior Theresa Garono‘s last year of high school has gone like much of the other three: successful.

“In all my four years here, this is the best way we started,” Garono said.

Garono also leads the Irish in kills, hitting percentage and aces, where she ranks first in the entire state in Division II, according to MaxPreps.

“So it’s like really exciting to make my last year the best one,” Garono said.

While she racked up her sixth varsity letter this fall, Garono will then flip over to swimming where she’ll earn her seventh as she bids for her fourth straight trip to state.

“It’s all about living up to the standard I set for myself. I think it’s more pressure for myself, but it’s always another goal to chase after,” Garono said.

Between All-Conference and District honors on the court and school records and state runs in multiple events in the pool, Garono still finds time to make school work a priority.

“Like I write my planner for a week and I make sure to do everything when it needs to be done, because if you just let it build up, it’s just crazy with everything,” Garono said.

The hard work in the classroom shows as Garono posts a 4.512 GPA in the midst of her senior year.

“I feel like a lot of schools don’t have weighted GPAs, but Ursuline has it, so just like taking hard classes and pushing myself to do really good in those classes, it’s a goal of mine, for sure,” she said.

After graduation, Garono plans to study somewhere in the medical field in college.

Ursuline senior Theresa Garono is our Student Athlete of the Week.