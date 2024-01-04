HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – It seems like no matter what United Local senior Grayson Kidder is involved in, she excels.

“[One of my best memories is] definitely winning championships,” Kidder said.

From the volleyball court, where she earned All-Conference and District 1st Team honors as a senior:

“My fondest memory of volleyball is when we got our close wins that we pulled off in the first set and won,” Kidder said.

To the basketball court, where she finds herself starting for the second straight season as they look to three-peat on league titles.

And before stopping to focus on those two, Kidder previously qualfied for track state in the high jump as a freshman.

“Getting to go to state my freshman year was an awesome experience,” Kidder said.

Now she’s able to take all the experience and success and pass it on to her teammates.

“So to see just how your leadership builds up and it’s nice to know that you have a part in the younger kids experience,” Kidder said.

But that extends outside of athletics as well, with Kidder sporting a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

“I just always try to keep pushing myself to do better,” Kidder said. ” I think my last B was in like seventh grade history and I know this sounds ridiculous, but I cried and I was like, ‘Am I going to get into college?’ And my mom’s like, ‘No, it’ll be okay.'”

And for Grayson, her mom has been with her every step of the way, even closer than most!

“My mom’s always pushed me to get good grades, too, because she’s a teacher here at United and it’s always nice to come to school with her to,” Kidder said.

Believe it or not, there’s more: She’s is involved all around United, serving as a class officer each year, this year as class vice president, also treasurer for National Honor Society, along with key club and student council.

“It’s just nice to know that people do look up to you, and I just want to do good for them and myself,” Kidder said.

After graduation, Grayson plans to attend the University of Akron and study accounting.

United Local Senior Grayson Kidder is our Student Athlete of the Week.